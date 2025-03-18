Woman dead after crash involving tractor

CLINTON COUNTY — A woman is dead after a crash involving a tractor in Clinton County Monday morning.

Around 8:56 a.m. Monday, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers with the Wilmington Post were dispatched to a crash on Second Creek Road and Tar Pike in Marion Township, Clinton County.

The preliminary investigation revealed a John Deere Tractor operated by 34-year-old Chad Florea of Blanchester was traveling northwest on Tar Pike.

An SUV driven by 27-year-old Shelby Miller of Wilmington was heading eastbound on Second Creek Road.

Florea failed to stop at the stop sign and struck Miller’s SUV.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene. Florea was not injured, according to the OSHP.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

