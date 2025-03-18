Local business leaving Dayton Metro Library after 7 years due to policy changes

DAYTON — Coffee Hub has made the decision to close its location inside the Dayton Metro Library after 7 years due to the library’s new visitor policy.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m., The owner of Coffee Hub, Cynthia Stemple, said that the new visitor policy has hurt business.

“We loved serving them but I understand there was some trouble that went along with it. So it sort of ruined it for everyone,” Stemple said.

Coffee Hub is leaving the downtown branch of Dayton Metro Library after 7 years.

“Staff found it nice to be able to stop in on the first floor for a snack, a coffee, lunch, or just to say “Hi”. They will be missed! We wish them the best of luck!” Library Officials said in a statement.

Quiet Space Hours were implemented in January, limiting the number of people inside.

Stemple told News Center 7′s Amber Jenkins that she understood why quiet space hours were needed, but that it impacted business and she had to close the location.

“When they limited the amount of people that could come into the library and those kids and those kids were a huge part of our afternoon business,” Stemple said.

Coffee Hub is now focusing on expanding its four other locations in the Miami Valley, located in Xenia, Beavercreek, Centerville, and Waynesville.

People are already starting to notice the empty space in the library.

“When their audience is typically an older crowd that wants to buy coffee and they start to see the younger crowd is the ones messing it up… They’ll say we got to figure something out. If that means we got to move, we got to go,” Dayton Resident Gary Rice said.

Rice said that he witnessed some of the fights and believes an environment like that can affect a business.

“I didn’t actually think about it when the stuff was going on. But now that I hear it’s going, it doesn’t surprise me the fighting is most likely one of the things that caused them to leave,” Rice said.

Library officials said they are looking for another vendor to fill the empty space.

