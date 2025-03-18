Airline enhancing flight service to major city from Dayton International Airport

DAYTON — American Airlines is enhancing its flight service from Dayton to a major city.

The airline will introduce a dual-class regional jet service between Dayton International Airport (DAY) and Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) in April.

A spokesperson for DAY said the decision “reflects their confidence in the Dayton market.”

The upgraded aircraft will feature expanded seating options and “superior in-flight amenities.”

The new service option will improve connectivity between Dayton and Chicago, as well as provide more options and flexibility for travelers, according to the spokesperson.

Gil Turner, director of aviation at DAY, added the enhancements will help meet the needs of their growing passenger base.

