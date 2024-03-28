Area school district official accused of sex crime involving a student nearly 12 years ago

KETTERING — A Kettering City School District administrator stands accused of sexual battery involving a relationship with a student nearly a dozen years ago.

Joey Irwin, 55, was formally charged this week by a Montgomery County grand jury on two counts of felony sexual battery, according to a grand jury report released Thursday morning.

Irwin was employed by the district as a network administrator at Fairmont High School approximately 11 to 12 years ago when he and the student, who was 18 at the time, were involved in an inappropriate relationship, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.’s office.

According to the indictment, Irwin “engaged in sexual conduct with another, not his/her spouse, and the offender was a teacher, administrator, coach or other person in authority employed by or serving in a school.” The contact occurred sometime between Aug. 1, 2012, and May 1, 2013, according to the indictment.

The person in the relationship now is 29.

Thursday afternoon, Irwin was listed on the school district’s website as a systems administrator, part of district technology services team.

He was not in custody as of Thursday afternoon.

Arraignment is scheduled for April 11, according to court documents.

We have reached out to Irwin and school district officials for comment. We will provide updates as we learn more.





