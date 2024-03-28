2 teachers charged for allegedly taping student to chair at Ohio high school

BATAVIA, Ohio — Two teachers have been charged for taping a student with Down Syndrome to a chair at an Ohio high school.

The incident happened at a classroom at West Clermont High School at approximately 2:30 p.m. on March 1, WCPO reported.

One of the teachers involved, Allison Vestring, appeared in court on Wednesday and has been charged with unlawful restraint and was ordered to stay away from the student, according to WCPO. She pleaded not guilty.

Vestring allegedly taped the 15-year-old student to the chair and the other teacher, Rachel Smith, recorded while laughing and asking the student to stand.

According to court documents, in the 46-second video, the student seemed uncomfortable and asked the teachers to stop. Smith told officials the student was taped down for approximately 2-5 minutes, WCPO reported.

A CPS worker told a detective about the situation between the two teachers and the student, the court documents stated.

The detective “made contact” with the teachers, then the school’s principal provided the video, WCPO reported. Police also executed a search warrant on both teachers’ phones which each had the video on it.

The West Clermont School District said in a statement that both teachers were placed on administrative leave.

Smith is also being charged with unlawful restraint and is set to appear in court on April 2, WCPO reported. Vestring is due back in court April 16. Her bond was set at $10,000.

