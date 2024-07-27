Large fight shuts down Clark County Fair early; no injuries reported

CLARK COUNTY — The final day of the Clark County Fair ended early Friday night.

Deputies and fair officials decided to shut down the fair around 8:45 p.m. — the fair was initially set to end at 10 p.m.

Det. Brian Melchi, with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, said a fight began to break out near the bigger rides at the fair.

Melchi said drones patrolling the fair helped them locate the fight before people were injured.

As deputies began to break up the fight, three to four more fights began breaking out, Melchi said.

Due to the danger it was putting fairgoers in, deputies and board officials decided to shut down the fair.

“The plan was executed perfectly, I have to applaud the Clark County Sheriff’s Department tremendously,” Dean Blair, executive director of the Clark County Agricultural Society said. “They did exactly what they’re supposed to do, no one was hurt tonight, there were no shots were fired tonight ... something that was starting to get out of hand was circumvented and shut down”

Deputies said that some involved in the fights made comments about there being guns or shots fired, but no evidence of this was found.

Four people were detained, and deputies are working to identify more who were involved in the fights.

