Corrections officer arrested, placed on unpaid leave after “off-duty allegations”

MIAMI COUNTY — A Miami County corrections officer is in jail after a warrant was issued for his arrest this week.

Kenneth Welbaum, 37, was arrested on July 24 and is being held in the Shelby County Jail.

His arrest came after the Miami County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on Wednesday by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation regarding a warrant that was issued for Welbaum’s arrest. The warrant was related to “off-duty allegations,” according to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

“Welbaum has been placed on administrative leave without pay during the pendency of this matter,” Duchak said.

The Sheriff said he will continue to review the facts as the matter proceeds and a thorough internal investigation will be pursued.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for more information on the allegations. We have not received a response at the time of this report.

