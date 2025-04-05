Crews respond to reported partial roof collapse of Dayton building

DAYTON — Crews responded to reports of a partial roof collapse of a Dayton building early Saturday morning.

Around 12:54 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 2300 block of McCall Street on reports of a possible partial roof collapse of a commercial structure.

According to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant, the building appears to be the Phoenix Investors of Dayton building.

It is unclear if anyone was inside the building, according to the sergeant.

This is a developing story.

