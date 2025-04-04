Local restaurant asks customers for patience as impacts of tariffs uncertain

A local business is looking into how the ten percent tariffs will impact them.

News Center 7 spoke to the owner of Mama Disalvo’s in Dayton, where they’re saying there are several unknowns.

The restaurant’s owner, Roberto Disalvo, said the number one thing he wants his customers to know is they don’t have to worry.

President Donald Trump established a 10 percent baseline tariff on almost every country.

Disalvo said he is not seeing any changes with his distributors yet.

“I will never change quality to go lower because the prices are cheaper,” he said. “Just have patience with everything. We will just wait and see. Don’t get scared, just we will see how everything goes.”

We will continue to follow up with local businesses on how the tariffs may be impacting them.

