11 minors, 1 adult arrested after attempted car break ins

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A dozen people were arrested after trying to break into cars at an apartment complex in Miami Township.

News Center 7 obtained thermal drone video of the incident on March 22.

“That makes me worry for my neighbors and my safety,” Austin Sutherland from Miami Township said. “Of course, everyone works really hard to live here and enjoy the possessions we have.”

Sutherland says he has lived at the Springhaven Commons Apartment Complex for the past five years, and hadn’t seen any issues until recently when someone broke into his car.

“I came outside and the interior lights were on,” Sutherland said. “Glove box dropped down. You could tell someone had been sorting through the car.”

Sutherland says no one was caught in that break in.

On Saturday, police received a call saying a large group was attempting to break into cars in the area.

Police deployed their thermal drone, and the footage shows a group spread out, check some door handles, and then run off.

Eleven minors and one adult were arrested in the incident, according to Miami Township police.

Sutherland says he’s glad police were able to track the large group down and hopes they have learned their lesson.

“It’s cool to break into cars to the younger generation,” Sutherland said. “Sad, sad epidemic.”

News Center 7 is working to learn the charges facing the dozen arrested and if this is related to other break ins in the area.

