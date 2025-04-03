High school staff member accused of offering student $2,000 to kill her husband

COLUMBUS — A woman is accused of offering to pay a high school student to kill her husband last month.

Stephanie Demetrius, 44, was charged with conspiracy in connection to the alleged plot, CBS-affaliate WBNS reported.

On March 26, Demetrius approached a student at the Academy for Urban Scholars High School, where she was a staff member, according to court documents.

Police said Demetrius solicited the student to kill her husband for $2,000.

Court records state the student was initially paid $250 as a down payment for the job.

Police obtained a phone call between Demetrius and the student.

She allegedly told the student her husband worked from home and when her children would be out of the house.

Court records state that Demetrius told the student that “they don’t care about her neighbors” when asked if they would hear the gunfire.

She is currently being held in James A. Karnes Correction Center.

