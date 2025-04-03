Off-duty park ranger credited with finding child at center of Amber Alert

TROTWOOD — A Five Rivers MetroParks Ranger is credited with finding a missing 18-month-old after an Amber Alert was issued in Montgomery County early Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Amber Alert was issued around 12:15 a.m. for 18-month-old Maryjane Van-Brederode.

Ranger Johnson, who was off-duty at the time the alert went off, was in the area and decided to drive around, a spokesperson for Five Rivers MetroParks said in social media post.

RELATED: 18-month-old found moments after Amber Alert issued in Montgomery County

TRENDING STORIES:

The alert said the child was last seen in the 4600 block of Drew Way. The vehicle involved was a 2017 blue Chevy Cruze.

Johnson drove around in search of the vehicle described in the alert. He found the vehicle abandoned with the child inside it around Windlow Drive and Churchland Avenue, about five blocks from where the vehicle was stolen.

Johnson checked on the child and immediately alerted Trotwood police, according to the spokesperson in the social media post.

“We want to give a huge shout out to Ranger Johnson for his excellent work and to all our Rangers who do incredible things for the community – on and off duty,” the Five Rivers MetroParks spokesperson said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group