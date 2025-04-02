Police presence in local neighborhood after 18-month-old found moments after Amber Alert issued

TROTWOOD — UPDATE @ 1:20 a.m.

There is a police presence in a Montgomery County neighborhood after an 18-month-old was found moments after an Amber Alert was issued.

An Amber Alert was issued for 18-month-old Maryjane Van-Brederode around 12:15 a.m.

The alert said the child was last seen at the 4600 block of Drew Way. The vehicle involved was a 2017 Blue 4-door Chevy Cruze.

The child was reportedly found in the area of Windlow Drive and Churchland Avenue around that same time the alert was issued, a Montgomery County Regional dispatch supervisor confirmed to News Center 7.

Photos from the scene show the presence of officers, deputies, and K9s.

The suspects are unknown.

Windlow Drive and Churchland Avenue Police presence after missing child found Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff

