Increasing threat for tornadoes, severe storms Wednesday night

The entire region remains in an ‘enhanced,’ or level 3 out of 5 risk, for severe storms Wednesday into Thursday with numerous severe storms possible.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists are continuing to monitor the latest timing and severe threats from Wednesday night’s storms. Storm Center 7′s Ryan Marando has the latest timing and track LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

All severe weather threats are possible from the storms including damaging straight-line winds, tornadoes, and hail. There is an increasing threat for tornadoes where the region could see some strong tornadoes, EF2 or higher, with winds over 110 mph.

With the storms Wednesday, and then later through the weekend, there will be a threat for flooding with several inches of rainfall possible. A Flood Watch has been issued for the whole region, in effect from Wednesday night through Sunday morning.

Severe Risks Storm Center 7

TRENDING STORIES:

After the storms move out Thursday morning, there will be an additional risk for severe weather Thursday evening. The risk level is currently ‘marginal’ or a 1 out of 5 risk for most of the area with damaging winds the main severe threat.

This story will be updated.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group