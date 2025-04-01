Man charged with murder after strangulation death of his own niece

SPRINGFIELD — A man accused of killing his niece has been formally charged.

Raymond Scott, 27, of Springfield, was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated burglary, strangulation, and felonious assault.

On Feb. 15, Springfield officers responded to Jasper Street for reports of an unresponsive 22-year-old woman.

The woman, identified in a police report as Kaleena Bentley, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Scott was identified as a possible suspect after Bentley’s death was determined a homicide.

Bently is Scott’s niece, according to a police report.

