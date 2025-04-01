Man charged with murder after strangulation death of his own niece

SPRINGFIELD — A man accused of killing his niece has been formally charged.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke exclusively with Springfield police on Tuesday about the death of the 22-year-old woman. He’ll break down all the details in the case LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.
Raymond Scott, 27, of Springfield, was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated burglary, strangulation, and felonious assault.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Upscale Italian steakhouse to open in downtown Dayton
- Bondi instructs federal prosecutors to seek death penalty for Luigi Mangione
- Cedarville University student, father in ‘good’ condition after fiery Pennsylvania plane crash
On Feb. 15, Springfield officers responded to Jasper Street for reports of an unresponsive 22-year-old woman.
The woman, identified in a police report as Kaleena Bentley, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Scott was identified as a possible suspect after Bentley’s death was determined a homicide.
Bently is Scott’s niece, according to a police report.
We will continue to update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group