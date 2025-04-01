Upscale Italian steakhouse to open in downtown Dayton

DAYTON — A “highly anticipated” upscale Italian steakhouse is coming to downtown Dayton.

Bistecca will open at the Hotel Ardent on April 2.

The menu is described as a blend of Italian culinary traditions from various regions with a modern flair.

“Diners can look forward to handmade pasta dishes like Tagliatelle Cacio E Pepe, wood-fired grill selections like the namesake Bistecca ala Fiorentina, and signature cocktails,” a media release states.

Bistecca has a private dining room that can accommodate groups of around 20 guests.

Executive Chef Jacob Rodibaugh will lead the restaurant

