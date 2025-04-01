Local

Police looking for man accused of using fake ID card to withdraw from account

By WHIO Staff
Police searching for man accused of using fake ID card to withdraw from accounty Photo contributed by Dayton Police Department (Dayton Police Department/Dayton Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Do you recognize this man?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton Police are looking for a suspect accused of using a fake I.D. card to make a withdrawal from a victim’s account, according to a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

The department posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) and its Facebook account.

If you can ID this man, please call Detective Dulaney at (937) 333-1167.

Tips can remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (7867), or on this website.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]


©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read