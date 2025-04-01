Police looking for man accused of using fake ID card to withdraw from account

DAYTON — Do you recognize this man?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton Police are looking for a suspect accused of using a fake I.D. card to make a withdrawal from a victim’s account, according to a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

The department posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) and its Facebook account.

If you can ID this man, please call Detective Dulaney at (937) 333-1167.

Tips can remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (7867), or on this website.

DPD is asking for help in identifying and locating the pictured suspect. He used a fake I.D. card to make a withdrawal from the victim’s account. If you have any information about this suspect please call (937) 333-1167 or contact Crime Stoppers at https://t.co/hgVcBeqdEw pic.twitter.com/TGsR2yaheZ — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) March 31, 2025

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group