At least 3 tornadoes touched down across the area Sunday night, NWS says

WARREN COUNTY — The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that at least 3 tornadoes touched down.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
>> PHOTOS: Damage reported after severe storms Sunday
One of the tornadoes touched down in Butler County north of New Miami and was determined to be an EF0, according to the NWS.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Firefighters respond to third building collapse this month in Dayton
- Myanmar earthquake: More than 2,000 killed
- At least 15 dogs rescued from burning home, firefighters say homeowner made fire worse
The second tornado touched down in Warren County near Corwin and was also determined to be an EF0.
>> Damage reported as severe storms move through region
The third tornado touched down in Butler County near West Chester and continued east across Warren County just west of Morrow. This also was an EF0.
A storm survey team is continuing to determine the paths of the tornadoes.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group