At least 3 tornadoes touched down across the area Sunday night, NWS says

WARREN COUNTY — The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that at least 3 tornadoes touched down.

One of the tornadoes touched down in Butler County north of New Miami and was determined to be an EF0, according to the NWS.

The second tornado touched down in Warren County near Corwin and was also determined to be an EF0.

The third tornado touched down in Butler County near West Chester and continued east across Warren County just west of Morrow. This also was an EF0.

A storm survey team is continuing to determine the paths of the tornadoes.

We will continue to follow this story.

