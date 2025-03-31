Damage reported as severe storms move through region

MIAMI VALLEY — Severe storms left damage throughout the Miami Valley Sunday night.

We continue to follow up on the latest details on storm damage today on News Center 7 Daybreak starting at 4:25 a.m. through 7 a.m.

Parts of the Miami Valley were under Severe Thunderstorm Watch and Tornado Watch Sunday night. Those watches have since been canceled.

Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn said heavy rain, lighting, and damaging winds were the biggest threats.

We also got reports of hail.

Storm damage has been reported across the Miami Valley.

Scanner traffic, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatchers, and National Weather Service (NWS) trained spotters indicate that the following areas are dealing with storm damage:

Montgomery County:

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, part of a building collapsed on Valley Street in Dayton.

Clinton County:

The Clinton County Emergency Agency said Sunday on social media that NWS “reported two separate radar-indicated rotations in Clinton County.”

NWS has yet to confirm to them as tornados.

The 911 call center is reporting a tree down on Brimstone Road north of State Route 73 near Caser Creek Lake.

The 911 call center is reporting a partial collapse of an outbuilding on State Route 134 near State Route 350 in N. Martinsville.

The 911 call center is reporting a power pole down in Martinsville.

Part of a roof is blown off a barn on State Route 73 near Interstate 71 in Harveysburg.

Trees are reported down on houses in Sabina on North College Street between West Mound and West Washington Streets.

Several trees with some outbuilding damage in the 5000 block of Antioch Road near State Route 729 in New Vienna.

Warren County:

Multiple trees with large branches broken off are reported on Fairmeadow Court near Snider Road in Mason.

The Warren County 911 call center reports a utility pole is reported down on Kunker Road near State Route 132.

The 911 call center is reporting overturned trailers on Kings Mill Road.

Numerous trees are reported down in Caesar Creek State Park.

A tree is reported down near Appaloosa Circle and U.S. 22 in W. Morrow.

A tree and powerlines were reported down along Hart Road west of the fairgrounds in Lebanon.

We will update this story.

