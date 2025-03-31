LIVE UPDATES: More than 6K without power in the region

Over 6,000 people are without power in the Miami Valley.

As of 11 p.m., 4,234 AES customers reported their power was out, according to an outage map.

The outages have been reported in the following Miami Valley counties:

Clinton County: 871

Montgomery County: 616

Greene County: 413

Warren County: 308

Logan County: 13

Preble County: 1

Shelby County: 1

Mercer County: 1

According to Duke Energy’s website, as of 11 p.m., a total of 4,209 outages were reported in Butler and Warren counties.

The includes:

Butler County: 2,292

Warren County: 1,917

We will continue to update this story.

