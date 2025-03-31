LIVE UPDATES: More than 6K without power in the region

Over 6,000 people are without power in the Miami Valley.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
As of 11 p.m., 4,234 AES customers reported their power was out, according to an outage map.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Beavercreek Township Administrator facing OVI charge
- Dispatch: Police ‘put down’ dog while responding to bite call in Dayton
- WATCH: Bodycam shows moment officer shoots father charged in teen daughter’s death
The outages have been reported in the following Miami Valley counties:
- Clinton County: 871
- Montgomery County: 616
- Greene County: 413
- Warren County: 308
- Logan County: 13
- Preble County: 1
- Shelby County: 1
- Mercer County: 1
According to Duke Energy’s website, as of 11 p.m., a total of 4,209 outages were reported in Butler and Warren counties.
The includes:
- Butler County: 2,292
- Warren County: 1,917
We will continue to update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group