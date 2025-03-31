Local

LIVE UPDATES: More than 6K without power in the region

By WHIO Staff
Over 6,000 people are without power in the Miami Valley.

As of 11 p.m., 4,234 AES customers reported their power was out, according to an outage map.

The outages have been reported in the following Miami Valley counties:

  • Clinton County: 871
  • Montgomery County: 616
  • Greene County: 413
  • Warren County: 308
  • Logan County: 13
  • Preble County: 1
  • Shelby County: 1
  • Mercer County: 1

According to Duke Energy’s website, as of 11 p.m., a total of 4,209 outages were reported in Butler and Warren counties.

The includes:

  • Butler County: 2,292
  • Warren County: 1,917

We will continue to update this story.

