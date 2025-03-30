Dispatch: Police ‘put down’ dog while responding to bite call in Dayton

DAYTON — Police “put down” a dog while responding to a dog bite call in Dayton Sunday afternoon, a Montgomery County dispatcher confirmed.

Dayton police and medics were called to the area of Meredith Street and Negley Place on reports of a dog bite at approximately 11:13 a.m.

The dispatch supervisor confirmed that someone was hurt but could not provide further information.

At least one officer eventually “put down” the dog involved.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

