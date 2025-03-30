2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Ohio; $551 M jackpot won in California

OHIO — Two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Ohio, and one person in California won the Powerball jackpot.

In Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, several people won big prizes, including two people in Ohio.

One Ohioan won $1 million with all five winning numbers but without the Powerball. The winning ticket was sold at Emery Convenient Food Mart in Warrensville Heights.

Another person in Ohio won $150,000 with four of five winning numbers, the Powerball, and the powerplay multiplier. The ticket was sold at Amvets Post 102 in Delaware, Ohio.

The jackpot, which had risen to $551 million, was won by someone in California whose ticket had all five winning numbers and the Powerball.

The winning numbers were 7, 11, 21, 53, 61, and the Powerball was 2. The powerplay multiplier was 3.

The next drawing will be Monday, Mar. 31, with an estimated jackpot of $20 million.

