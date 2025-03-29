Troopers responding to crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers are responding to a crash in Clark County Saturday afternoon, a dispatcher confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported in the 3000 block of E Pitchin Road around 3:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Details on possible injuries were not immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group