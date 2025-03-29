Former ‘Bachelorette’ star says stage 4 breast cancer has spread to liver

NEW YORK — A woman who starred as “The Bachelorette” says her breast cancer diagnosis has worsened.

Last month, Katie Thurston, 34, announced she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. In an Instagram post made earlier this week, Thurston said the cancer has metastasized and is now considered stage four.

The reality star said that while she was in the process of moving from Los Angeles to New York City, she chose to focus on fertility before seeking cancer treatment.

She went on to say that when she was established with a doctor in New York, she underwent a PET scan, which showed some small spots on her liver “that were a little suspicious.”

After getting those results, she said she learned that the cancer had spread to her liver,

She plans to start treatment and chemotherapy next week.

“I know Stage four can sound very scary, and it can be. However, given that I am triple positive and the spots on my liver are fairly small and detected early, I feel very optimistic on my outcome,” Thurston said.

Thurston competed on “The Bachelor” in 2021 before leading a season of “The Bachelorette” that same year.

Thurston announced this week that she married comedian Jeff Arcuri last week.

