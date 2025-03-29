Ohio mother learns punishment for killing 2-year-old son

SUMMIT COUNTY — An Ohio mother will spend the rest of her life behind bars for the death of her 2-year-old son, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

A jury found Amanda Jo Bunner guilty of killing her son, Jaxon Bunner, in the Summit County Court of Common Pleas earlier this month.

On Thursday, Amanda learned she would be eligible for parole after serving 15 years, according to WOIO-19.

Jaxon suffered head trauma while alone in his bedroom with Amanda in April 2016.

Amanda waited 15 minutes before calling 911, according to Summit County Prosecutor Elliot Kolkovich.

“I hope you lay awake at night miserable and alone and I hate you with every inch of my body and soul. No forgiveness will ever come from me to you,” Kyle Bunner, Jaxon’s father, said.

Medics took Jaxon to Akron Children’s Hospital. Kolkovich said the medical examiner and doctor found Jaxon’s death was the result of child abuse due to his brain injuries, excessive bruises, and malnourished body.

Seven years later, Akron police arrested Amanda at a rest stop in Lorain County in May 2023.

Amanda’s family said Kyle is not 100% innocent in Jaxon’s death, according to WOIO-19.

“He started all of this, then he was found overdosed and the kids were taken in to children services during this time,” Cheryl Eversole, Amanda’s Foster Mom, said.

“If you knew Amanda, you would know she could never and would never and did not hurt her child,” Nancy Martin, Amanda’s Mom, said.

