Medical helicopter responding to crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — A medical helicopter is responding to a car crash in Miami County Saturday morning, according to a Miami County dispatcher.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Miami County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were called to the 10000 block of N County Road 25A for a crash before 11 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The dispatcher confirmed that CareFlight has been called to the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group