Medical helicopter responding to crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — A medical helicopter is responding to a car crash in Miami County Saturday morning, according to a Miami County dispatcher.
Miami County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were called to the 10000 block of N County Road 25A for a crash before 11 a.m.
The dispatcher confirmed that CareFlight has been called to the scene.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.
