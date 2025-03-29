Police investigating reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood early Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just before 1 a.m., police and medics were dispatched to the 400 block of 5 Oaks Ave on reports of a shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that police are also conducting an investigation in the 100 block of Rockwood Ave in relation to the reported shooting.

It is unclear at this time if they have located a victim, but medics were dispatched, according to the sergeant.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group