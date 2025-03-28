UPDATE: State troopers, medics respond to serious crash near Sidney business

SIDNEY — UPDATE: 7:00 a.m.

State troopers and medics have responded to a serious crash near a Shelby County business.

Sidney police and medics responded at 5:41 a.m. to the 2600 block of Campbell Road on reports that a person was hit by a vehicle.

Video and photos show a large presence of police officers, state troopers, and medics near Ply Gem-Cornerstone Building Brands.

News Center 7 has contacted OSHP and Sidney Police for more inforamation.

