Afterschool fight ends with young teenager dead, another taken into custody

GEORGIA — An afterschool fight ended with a middle schooler dead and another in custody Thursday.

Our sister station WSB-TV in Atlanta reports that police responded at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday to a reported shooting in Dekalb County.

When officers arrived, they found a teen boy with a gunshot wound.

Medics transported him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, WSB said.

Police told WSB that another middle schooler was taken into custody for questioning. No charges have been filed currently.

Officers are working to determine what led to the fight and how it escalated to gunfire.

