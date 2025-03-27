Kohl’s announces closure of 27 stores, 2 in Ohio

Kohl’s has announced that they are closing 27 stores nation-wide by April 2025.

Kohl’s has more than 1,150 locations, and has chosen to close 27 underperforming locations.

Employees at these closing stores have been offered a severance package or the ability to apply at another Kohl’s.

“We always take these decisions very seriously,” said Tom Kingsbury, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams.”

The Ohio locations that will close in the next month are Blue Ash at 4150 Hunt Road and Forest Park at 100 Cincinnati Mills Drive.

