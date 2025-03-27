Man arrested after high-speed chase in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD — A man was arrested Tuesday after a high-speed chase with Englewood police, according to a post on Englewood Police social media.

Dave Kemps III, 39, was charged with failure to comply with signal of a police officer, which is a felony, according to Englewood police.

Officers say a suspicious 2004 Cadillac Deville had no visible license plates and was parked in the Meijer parking lot on Main St. Englewood. As the officer approached the vehicle, it sped off through Clayton and Harrison Township on SR 48 at speeds over 100 miles per hour, according to Englewood police.

Due to safety concerns, officers terminated the chase, but the vehicle was tracked by an aircraft unit, according to police.

Officers were able to deploy tire deflation devices, and stopped Kemps in the 3000 block of Hillcrest Ave, police say.

Kemps is in custody at the Montgomery County Jail, held on a $10,000 bond.

