22-year-old woman killed in crash near pawn shop

DAYTON — A woman died in a crash near a Dayton pawn shop on Wednesday.
Dayton officers and medics were called to the 1200 block of E. Third Street around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of a crash.
A spokesperson for Dayton Police said a 2013 Nissan Sentra was going west on E. Third Street when it crossed over the painted turn lane into eastbound lanes, left the road, and hit a tree.
The driver, a 22-year-old woman, had to be extricated from the car. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
The woman was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.
Images captured by News Center 7 at the scene showed significant damage to the car.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
