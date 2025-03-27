‘An iconic day;’ Several activities planned for Reds Opening Day

CINCINNATI — Today is officially Opening Day for Major League Baseball and the Cincinnati Reds!

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher is LIVE in Cincinnati on what fans can expect at the ballpark today on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

>>PHOTOS: New menu items coming to Great American Ballpark for 2025 season

Festivities start with the Findlay Market Opening Day today at noon.

The Reds begin the 2025 season today by hosting San Francisco at 4:10 p.m. at Great American Ballpark.

As previously reported by News Center 7, fans will experience new food items this year. This includes the Reds Island Griller and the Redlegs BBD Walking Taco.

“It’s absolutely like an iconic day,” said Great American Ballpark’s Executive Chef Gary Davis. “It’s really fun.”

We will update this story.

0 of 13 First look at new menu items coming to Great American Ballpark First look at new menu coming to Great American Ballpark this season The Reds Island Griller: Hempler’s sausage, pineapple salsa and Kogi sweet garlic BBQ sauce, served on a hoagie roll. (Food Bar near section 109) First look at new menu coming to Great American Ballpark this season Big Mozz Chicken Parm Sandwich: Crispy chicken tenders, Big Mozz sticks, provolone cheese, marinara sauce and banana peppers on a hoagie roll, served with kettle chips. (Scouts Club) First look at new menu coming to Great American Ballpark this season 50 West Soft Pretzel Double Cheeseburger: Double smash burger with American cheese, topped with Funacho cheese, house mustard on a pretzel bun with crinkle cut fries. Limited time offering until April 30. (50 West Stand) First look at new menu coming to Great American Ballpark this season Baby Ruth Ice Cream Station (sections 115, 132, and 422) First look at new menu coming to Great American Ballpark this season Wings & Rings Traditional Chicken Wings: Traditional chicken wings with garlic medium or honey barbecue sauce. Ranch and blue cheese available upon request. (Food Hub near section 112) First look at new menu coming to Great American Ballpark this season Redlegs BBQ Walking Taco: A collaboration between Grippo’s and Montgomery Inn, combining Saratoga-style chips with pulled pork, BBQ sauce and coleslaw. (near sections 117, 133, 416 and 425) First look at new menu coming to Great American Ballpark this season Glier’s Goetta Reuben Sliders: Glier’s Goetta patty, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing, served on slider buns (Food Bar near sections 129 and 416) First look at new menu coming to Great American Ballpark this season Street Tacos (section 128 and Scouts Club) First look at new menu items coming to Great American Ballpark First look at new menu items coming to Great American Ballpark

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group