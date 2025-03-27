‘An iconic day;’ Several activities planned for Reds Opening Day

CINCINNATI — Today is officially Opening Day for Major League Baseball and the Cincinnati Reds!
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher is LIVE in Cincinnati on what fans can expect at the ballpark today on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
>>PHOTOS: New menu items coming to Great American Ballpark for 2025 season
Festivities start with the Findlay Market Opening Day today at noon.
The Reds begin the 2025 season today by hosting San Francisco at 4:10 p.m. at Great American Ballpark.
As previously reported by News Center 7, fans will experience new food items this year. This includes the Reds Island Griller and the Redlegs BBD Walking Taco.
“It’s absolutely like an iconic day,” said Great American Ballpark’s Executive Chef Gary Davis. “It’s really fun.”
We will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group