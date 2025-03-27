UPDATE: All lanes closed on US-35 due to jackknifed semi in Greene Co.; 2 hospitalized

GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE @2:55 a.m.

Two people are seriously injured after a crash involving a jackknifed semi on U.S. 35 in Greene County Thursday morning.

We have a news crew on the scene gathering more information. WHIO Traffic Reporter Jake Magnotta will share alternative routes today on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers from the Xenia post were dispatched at around 1:45 a.m. to Eastbound U.S. 35 near U.S. 68 on initial reports of a crash involving a semi, according to OSHP dispatchers.

All lanes are currently closed on both sides of U.S. 35.

Photos from the scene show a jackknifed semi blocking all lanes and a car off the road.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that medics transported two people to an area hospital with serious injuries. Both were in the car.

The semi-driver was not hurt.

Dispatchers said a semi was leaking fuel and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has been called to the scene.

We will update this story.

Semi crash on U-S 35 near US-68 in Greene County Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff

