‘My whole world;’ Son of parents killed in Darke Co. shooting, crash tries to save childhood home

DARKE COUNTY — Both of his parents died the same day, now he’s trying to save his childhood home.
Maloon is the son of Josiah “Joe” Maloon and Juanita Maloon, who were killed in a crash and shooting in Darke County earlier this month.
Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker said that Josiah killed Juanita and then shot Randy Ward II before dying in a car crash.
Caleb told News Center 7 that he is still in shock.
“That was my whole world, you know, my parents grew up in here and then I grew up here you know so I, and for it to happen right here, that was wild,” he said.
