25-year-old inmate dies in custody of Montgomery County Jail

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A 25-year-old inmate at the Montgomery County jail has died, according to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Christian Black, 25, of Zanesville, died at a hospital on Wednesday, March 26.

TRENDING STORIES:

Black was being held on receiving stolen property and obstructing official business charges from the Englewood Police Department.

>>RELATED: Man jumps fence, swims in pond after crash in Englewood

On March 23, Englewood officers were called to the area of I-70 near Hoke Road around 3 a.m. for reports of a person who crashed a car stolen during a “violent” robbery in Beavercreek, according to the spokesperson.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Black jumped a fence and swam across a pond while trying to get away from police.

Black was eventually arrested and transported to the hospital for treatment. The spokesperson said Black was booked into the Montgomery County Jail after 6 a.m. that day.

At approximately 1:50 a.m. on March 24, correctional staff found Black lying face down in his cell and not responding while performing a wellness check.

Jail medical staff was called to the cell to check on him, according to the spokesperson.

“When his cell door was opened, Black suddenly leapt to his feet and started fighting multiple corrections officers and deputies while charging towards an exit door,” the spokesperson said.

Jail staff used a taser to stop him. The medical staff treated Black and took him back to his cell by himself for monitoring.

At approximately 9:25 a.m., Black is said to have forcefully hit his head on the cell door multiple times, according to the spokesperson.

Correctional staff stepped in to stop Black from hurting himself, and another “struggle” began.

The spokesperson said staff used pepper spray and a taser to control and eventually handcuff Black.

He was placed in an emergency restraint chair to stop him from further injury.

Jail medical staff started to treat Black, but called Dayton Fire Department crews to transport him to the hospital “because he had rammed the cell door so violently.”

While waiting for an ambulance, Black’s condition worsened and he went into full arrest.

The spokesperson said Black was removed from the emergency restraint chair and jail staff performed CPR.

Oxygen, medicine, and a defibrillator were used before Dayton fire crews arrived at the jail.

Medics arrived and transported Black to the hospital.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Dayton Police Department detectives investigate the incident since it occurred after correctional staff used force.

The Sheriff’s Office Inspectional Service Unit will review the incident internally after the Dayton Police Department completes its investigation and the Ohio Bureau of Adult Detention has been notified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office will determine Black’s cause of death.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group