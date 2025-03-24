Man jumps fence, swims in pond after crash in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD — A man jumped in a pond in an attempt to get away from officers early Sunday.

On March 23 around 3 a.m. Englewood officers were called to the area of I-70 near Hoke Road.

An officer on the scene advised that a person was running from the crash, according to an officer narrative.

Officers spotted the man was jumping a fence into an enclosed pound near Walmart.

Dispatchers, who were watching traffic cameras, told officers on scene that the man was swimming across the pond.

Officers waited on the other side of the pond where the man had exited and jumped over a fence.

The man, identified by police as Christian Black, was taken into custody.

Body camera video shows officers walking Black, who is noticeably dripping water, to medics to be checked out.

Police discovered the car involved in the crash had been stolen out of Beavercreek.

After being cleared by hospital staff Black was taken to Montgomery County Jail and booked on charges of receiving stolen property and obstruction of official business.

