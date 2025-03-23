Busy interstate closed after semi overturns

WAYNE COUNTY — A semi-truck overturned on Interstate 70 in Wayne County, Indiana, Sunday afternoon.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on I-70 West near mile marker 142.

Anyone driving in the area can take U.S. 35 to State Road 1.

Crews are actively working to clean up the crash.

The highway is currently closed, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Additional information was not immediately available.

