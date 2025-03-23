2 arrested after nearly 150 grams of drugs found inside house

RICHMOND, Indiana — Two people are in jail after police seized several drugs and a gun from a house on Friday, according to a spokesperson for the Richmond Police Department.

Police were looking for 28-year-old Brittany Elsea, who had a warrant for theft and drug possession.

The spokesperson said officers found Elsea at a house in the 100 block of Fort Wayne Avenue.

Police got a search warrant for the house after they noticed evidence of drug use.

More than 93 grams of heroin, 38 grams of methamphetamine, 11 grams of cocaine, a gun, and additional illegal substances and paraphernalia were found inside, according to the spokesperson.

Everett Cooper, 44, was also found at the house. He allegedly had cocaine at the time of his arrest.

Both Elsea and Cooper were booked into the Wayne County Jail.

Elsea is facing preliminary charges of possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and failure to appear, according to jail records.

Cooper was booked on a preliminary charge of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug,

This investigation is ongoing.

