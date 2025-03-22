New shoe store to open at local shopping center

BEAVERCREEK — A new shoe store is coming to a Greene County shopping center.

Skechers is planning to open a store at the Rex Centre in Beavercreek later this year, according to a spokesperson for the company.

The shopping center is located near the intersection of New Germany Trebein Road and N Fairfield Road, across the street from the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

Skechers sells a variety of shoes, clothing, and accessories for adults and children.

An official opening date has not been announced.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

