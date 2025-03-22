Man arrested on several warrants after hours-long standoff

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — A man was arrested after an hours-long standoff in Wayne County, Indiana, on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies and Hagerstown Police Department went to a house in the 16000 block of State Road 38 in Hagertown to serve an arrest warrant for Joshua Curbeaux.

He had warrants for neglect of a dependent, failure to appear on his initial domestic battery charge, battery on a public safety official, and resisting law enforcement, according to the spokesperson.

While authorities were trying to arrest Curbeaux, he briefly walked outside but returned inside and refused to come out.

Officers tried to negotiate with Curbeaux, but he reportedly refused to come out, the spokesperson said.

The Indiana Police SWAT Team and negotiators were called to the scene to help.

After approximately two hours of negotiation, Curbeaux surrendered without further incident, according to the spokesperson.

SR 38 was closed for two hours during the standoff.

No one was injured in this incident.

