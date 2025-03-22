Gas station leaks 700 gallons of diesel in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — A diesel leak was discovered at a gas station in Beavercreek nearly three months ago.

The State Fire Marshal’s Bureau investigated a fuel leak from the Shell gas station at the intersection of N Fairfield Road and Dayton-Xenia Road, according to a social media post from the city.

The leak was reported on Dec. 18 after a resident noticed a sheen in the Little Beaver Creek near N Fairfield Road, according to the post.

The EPA was notified and began investigating the situation, and the gas station was closed the next day. The investigation revealed a diesel fuel leak from the underground storage tanks at the gas station.

To prevent further contamination, the gas station has remained closed and the fuel tanks have been emptied and removed, according to the city.

The city says domestic wells are not likely to become contaminated due to the location and amount of fuel leakage, which they estimate to be 700 gallons.

The Ohio EPA has installed booms to filter water in the area as a precaution.

