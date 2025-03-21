Restaurant moving into former Miami Valley Frisch’s location

MIAMISBURG — The Big Boy Restaurant Group announced it will open a restaurant in a former Frisch’s location in the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dolly’s Burgers and Shakes will open on March 24 at 7 a.m.

It will be at the former Frisch’s on Springboro Pike in Miamisburg.

“Dolly’s will serve up all of the familiar flavors its parent company is known for when the restaurant chain opens its doors and drive-through window to guests in Miamisburg,” said Tamer Afr, CEO of BBRG.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dolly’s Burgers & Shakes is a working title for the restaurant as Frisch’s Big Boy blocked the original name, claiming it infringes on its territory and branding.

On the opening day beginning at 11 a.m., the first 50 drive-thru guests will receive a free Signature Burger, and starting at 2 p.m., the first 150 dine-in or carry-out guests will get a free Signature Burger.

All guests can win door prizes such as Dayton Dragons tickets and Kings Island season passes.

The next Dolly’s location on deck to open is slated for Troy, according to BBRG.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group