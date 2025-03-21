Man formally charged after teen shot near local park

DAYTON — A man has been formally charged in connection to a shooting near a local park.

Brayan Banda was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises

As News Center 7 previously reported, on East Second and Garland Avenue Tuesday, two witnesses told police they heard anywhere from five to 10 gunshots and saw two teens running toward the basketball courts at Washington Playground in that area.

Court documents show police used video from the scene to identify Banda’s car and that it was a Kettering officer who arrested him that night.

Police said Banda had a gun on him and that between Garland Avenue and inside his car, they found 11 shell casings.

He is in custody of the Montgomery County Jail and is due next in court on March 25.

