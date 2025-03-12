‘It’s a shame;’ Neighbors detail moments before large police investigation near Dayton park

DAYTON — Police have a lot of questions about what happened near a local park Tuesday afternoon.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, one person was taken to the hospital during a large police investigation near Washington Park.

A Montgomery County dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 that police and medics were called to the 3600 block of E. Second Street on a reported shooting around 3:30 p.m.

One neighbor told News Center 7 that he was outside in his backyard when he thought he heard gunshots.

Police blocked an area on N. Garland Avenue near E. Second Street and Washington Park with crime scene tape.

Betty London said she was helping her uncle move when she thought she heard gunshots and saw two kids running.

“The other one ran faster, and the one who dropped started yelling for help. I peeked around the corner, I didn’t see the shooters or anybody over there, so I ran to help him because I’m first aid certified,” London said. “I had yelled for everybody around to grab me a belt and some sort of cloth of any kind, and I put pressure on his gunshot wound and I held it there as tight as I could.”

Another neighbor said he went to help London. He gave her a belt to help stop the bleeding.

London said other people in the area helped her as well.

“And then at one point, I had another bystander help me turn him over to look for an exit wound, and we found one thankfully, so we put cloth on the bottom of him too and kind of like sandwiched the cloth down onto him and I just held it there until the ambulance arrived,” London said. “But while we were waiting, somebody was texting his phone and saying that they were coming back for round two.”

London said the victim told her that he was 15 years old.

Jason Haywood said he remembers being a 15-year-old growing up in Dayton. He oftentimes played basketball at Washington Park.

“It’s a shame that kids can’t just go play basketball and everything without having to worry about anything going on so it’s just, it’s just a shame,” Haywood said.

London said the medics told her that the victim was in stable condition.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Dayton Police Department for more information on what happened here, but we have not heard back.

