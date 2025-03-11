Elementary school teacher arrested in undercover Ohio prostitution sting

FAIRFIELD COUNTY — An Ohio elementary school teacher was among 12 people arrested in a recent prostitution sting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office conducted an undercover operation targeting people soliciting prostitution on March 7, according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus.

TRENDING STORIES:

The operation focused on people responding to online advertisements.

As part of the sting, undercover deputies posed as people offering prostitution services, WBNS reported. Several suspects contacted them and arranged meetings at a designated location.

Suspects were taken into custody after they showed up and confirmed their intent. They were charged with engagement in sexual activity for hire.

Columbus City Schools confirmed to WBNS that one of the suspects, only identified as a 41-year-old man, was a fifth-grade teacher at Livingston Elementary School.

A district spokesperson said the district was aware of what happened and removed the man from the classroom pending the outcome of the investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group