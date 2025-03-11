Medic attacked in back of ambulance by patient

CLEVELAND — An EMS worker had to radio for help after being attacked in the back of an ambulance Tuesday.

The two-person EMS crew were taking a stabbing victim to the hospital around 3 a.m., according to CBS-affiliate WOIO.

The patient became aggressive and attacked the EMS worker treating him, Cleveland EMS told WOIO.

After the EMS worker radioed that he was in trouble, the driver pulled over and several other squads responded to the scene and helped control the patient.

“A situation can go from zero to a 100 miles an hour in 10 seconds,” said a Cleveland EMS Captain.

The EMS worker was not seriously hurt.

