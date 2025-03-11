UPDATE: 1 dead, busy road closed after rollover crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 5:25 a.m.
A person is dead after a rollover crash on a busy road in Shelby County Tuesday morning.
State troopers, medics, and deputies responded around 4:17 a.m. to reports of a rollover crash on State Route 66 and State Route 48 in Shelby County.
Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatchers told News Center 7 that one person is dead.
State Route 66 is closed between State Route 48 and Rangeline Road.
We will update this story.
