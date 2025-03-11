UPDATE: Right lanes closed after rollover crash on I-75 SB near I-675; 3 hospitalized, 1 trapped

MIAMI TWP. — UPDATE @3:45 a.m.
Three people are hospitalized, including two children, after a rollover crash on Interstate 75 Tuesday morning.
Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and medics responded at 2:57 a.m. to I-75 SB near Interstate 675 on initial reports of a crash.
ODOT cameras show the right lanes are closed on I-75 SB past I-675.
OSHP dispatchers told News Center 7 that medics transported three people to an area hospital with non-serious injuries. This includes one adult and two children.
They also say a woman is trapped in the vehicle. Crews are working to get her out.
The merge lane from I-675 to I-75 is also closed.
We will update this story.
