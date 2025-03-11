Body cam captures moments officer was hurt trying to stop suspect during St. Patrick’s celebration

DAYTON — New video shows the moment an officer was hurt trying to arrest a man near the University of Dayton this weekend.

The incident happened as students celebrated St. Patrick’s Day early and hundreds of people showed up.

Dayton police say after 9 p.m. on Saturday, officers were in the area of Brown Street and Stewart Street trying to break up a large crowd.

As officers were trying to get people to leave, someone fired shots and then ran.

Body camera video shows an officer use the front tire of his bike to trip the suspect, who has been identified as 22-year-old Elijah Murph-Heard.

The crash caused the officer to flip off his bike and hurt himself.

Murph-Heard was arrested and booked into Montgomery County Jail on having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business and resisting arrest charges.

